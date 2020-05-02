1425 E. Sixth St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Two story Townhome

Laundry across the street in sister unit

heat is electric

Upstairs balcony off bedroom

Downstairs ground floor patio area

large greenspace

Two 7 unit townhome buildings and 30 one story units with greenspace, across the street from each other.

Upstairs balconies, for townhomes, and ground level patio space for both.

2 bedroom two story units are about 50% larger than the 2 bedroom one story units.

Laundry room located on one story sister property .

Pets must be approved . For Example: No dogs considered Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman. None over 45 pounds. Limit number of pets and type. Pets require additional 1/2 months rent deposit, and $25.00 per pet per monthly rent. Strict policy on Pick-up After your Pet.

One story units have high speed internet included.