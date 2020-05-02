All apartments in Pratt
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:16 AM

1425 E. Sixth St.

1425 E 6th St · (620) 508-6555
Location

1425 E 6th St, Pratt, KS 67124

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Two story Townhome
Laundry across the street in sister unit
heat is electric
Upstairs balcony off bedroom
Downstairs ground floor patio area
large greenspace
Two 7 unit townhome buildings and 30 one story units with greenspace, across the street from each other.
Upstairs balconies, for townhomes, and ground level patio space for both.
2 bedroom two story units are about 50% larger than the 2 bedroom one story units.
Laundry room located on one story sister property .
Pets must be approved . For Example: No dogs considered Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman. None over 45 pounds. Limit number of pets and type. Pets require additional 1/2 months rent deposit, and $25.00 per pet per monthly rent. Strict policy on Pick-up After your Pet.
One story units have high speed internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 E. Sixth St. have any available units?
1425 E. Sixth St. has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1425 E. Sixth St. have?
Some of 1425 E. Sixth St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 E. Sixth St. currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E. Sixth St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E. Sixth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 E. Sixth St. is pet friendly.
Does 1425 E. Sixth St. offer parking?
Yes, 1425 E. Sixth St. does offer parking.
Does 1425 E. Sixth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 E. Sixth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E. Sixth St. have a pool?
No, 1425 E. Sixth St. does not have a pool.
Does 1425 E. Sixth St. have accessible units?
No, 1425 E. Sixth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E. Sixth St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 E. Sixth St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 E. Sixth St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1425 E. Sixth St. has units with air conditioning.
