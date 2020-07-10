Apartment List
/
KS
/
pittsburg
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, KS

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 W. 7th St.
705 West 7th Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
705 W. 7th St. Available 07/20/20 Nice big 4 bedroom home in nice neighborhood - Remodeled really nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Large pretty home with refrigerator, stove, and W/D hookups. Lawn care is included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 N. Broadway St.
1004 North Broadway Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
1004 N. Broadway St. Available 07/18/20 Nice Loft Apt. Downtown- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Nice loft apartment in the downtown district. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath. Lots of living space. No dogs. Electric is paid by tenant. Water and gas are included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 S. Broadway St
1913 South Broadway Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
1913 S. Broadway St Available 07/15/20 Very nice 2bed/1bath, 1/2 block from PSU! 1913 S Broadway - A large 2 bedroom 1 bath house that is in a great location.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1707 S. Walnut
1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 East Euclid Street
106 East Euclid Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with shed and fenced in yard. Property includes a refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer. Pet friendly with an additional $150 non-refundable fee and $25 per month. Max of 2 pets.

1 of 7

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1910 JF Kennedy
1910 John F Kennedy Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 W. Washington
114 West Washington Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
301 East Granby Street
301 East Granby Street, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
900 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school. Refrigerator and stove hook ups for your washer and dryer included. Detachated Garage, Quite neighborhood, Pets allowed, max of 2 pets with $25 per month per pet fee.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Granby
301 E Granby St, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
900 sqft
PRE - LEASE - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath in walking distance to Frontenac School - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 S. Cherokee St.
110 South Cherokee Street, Frontenac, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Frontenac KS Large yard! - Nice home on quiet street in Frontenac, KS. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard and basement. Pet friendly with additional $25 monthly fee per pet per month.

Similar Pages

Pittsburg Apartments with ParkingPittsburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Pittsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Joplin, MOFort Scott, KS
Webb City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University