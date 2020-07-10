/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, KS
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 W. 7th St.
705 West 7th Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
705 W. 7th St. Available 07/20/20 Nice big 4 bedroom home in nice neighborhood - Remodeled really nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Large pretty home with refrigerator, stove, and W/D hookups. Lawn care is included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 N. Broadway St.
1004 North Broadway Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
1004 N. Broadway St. Available 07/18/20 Nice Loft Apt. Downtown- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Nice loft apartment in the downtown district. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath. Lots of living space. No dogs. Electric is paid by tenant. Water and gas are included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 S. Broadway St
1913 South Broadway Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
1913 S. Broadway St Available 07/15/20 Very nice 2bed/1bath, 1/2 block from PSU! 1913 S Broadway - A large 2 bedroom 1 bath house that is in a great location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1707 S. Walnut
1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 East Euclid Street
106 East Euclid Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with shed and fenced in yard. Property includes a refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer. Pet friendly with an additional $150 non-refundable fee and $25 per month. Max of 2 pets.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1910 JF Kennedy
1910 John F Kennedy Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 W. Washington
114 West Washington Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
301 East Granby Street
301 East Granby Street, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
900 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school. Refrigerator and stove hook ups for your washer and dryer included. Detachated Garage, Quite neighborhood, Pets allowed, max of 2 pets with $25 per month per pet fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Granby
301 E Granby St, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
900 sqft
PRE - LEASE - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath in walking distance to Frontenac School - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 S. Cherokee St.
110 South Cherokee Street, Frontenac, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Frontenac KS Large yard! - Nice home on quiet street in Frontenac, KS. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard and basement. Pet friendly with additional $25 monthly fee per pet per month.