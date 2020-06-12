Apartment List
/
KS
/
pittsburg
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, KS

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 W 1st
206 West 1st Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
206 W 1st Available 06/15/20 PRE - LEASE - 2 bedroom 1 bath home - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment. Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with fantastic kitchen. Refrigerator and Stove hookups for your washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 E. 10th
1004 East 10th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
1004 E. 10th Available 07/10/20 PRE LEASE - cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage - OCCUPIED - we will show to approved applicants by appointment only with PPE. Newly remodeled. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1012 N Fairview
1012 North Fairview Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 N Fairview Available 07/15/20 Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street with large lot - Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street with large lot. Includes attached 2 car garage, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
410 North Warren Street
410 North Warren Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1100 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house, comes with refrigerator, Gas stove and 2 car detached garage. New carpet, flooring, paint nice size living room. No section 8 or HUD.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
420 Free Kings Highway
420 S Free King Hwy, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. All utilities are included except electric, the tenant pays electric. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Newly remodeled and freshly new painted apartment, nice hardwood flooring throughout the apartments.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
2021 South Elm Street
2021 S Elm St, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
Will show to approved applicants by appointment only. PPE required. Sutton Place Apartments are in walking distance to PSU! These nice units are all 2 bedroom 1 bath. Pet friendly depending on size and type.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
2017 South Elm Street
2017 South Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
PRE-LEASING AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH- only approve applicant do showings Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment in walking distance to PSU. Plenty of parking available for tenants.

1 of 7

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1910 JF Kennedy
1910 John F Kennedy Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..

1 of 8

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
110 South Cherokee Street
110 South Cherokee Street, Frontenac, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Nice home on quiet street in Frontenac, KS. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard and basement. Pet friendly with additional $25 monthly fee per pet per month.

Similar Pages

Pittsburg 2 BedroomsPittsburg 3 Bedrooms
Pittsburg Apartments with GaragePittsburg Apartments with Parking
Pittsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsPittsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Joplin, MOFort Scott, KS
Webb City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University