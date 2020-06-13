All apartments in Parsons
2224 Crawford Ave
2224 Crawford Ave

2224 Crawford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Crawford Avenue, Parsons, KS 67357

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Owner Financing Parsons Kansas - Property Id: 278926

Owner Financing Available NO BANK REQUIREMENTS

Low Down payment and monthly payment required
Just reduced to ONLY $35,000.00
This all brick 3 story Offers 5 Bedrooms and 3 appointed baths.
This is a rare find and is a handyman Special. The possibilities are endless. The home has been converted to a single family from 3 apartment units. Could be converted back for additional income. Currently has 5 bedrooms but the library and video room could be additional bedrooms. Has a separate lot where a house used to be and could build another one there.Has fenced yard, hardwood floors, 2 CH/A units, newer water heater, newer roof, new sewer line,front porches, large back deck, basement and attic.
This is an historic property built in 1903 that has a lot of the original wood throughout
Including the stair banister railing which is priceless and over 3300 sq ft of living space.
Close by hospitals, and showing. Located 1 hour from Joplin Missouri
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278926
Property Id 278926

(RLNE5773779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

