2224 Crawford Ave

Owner Financing Parsons Kansas - Property Id: 278926



Owner Financing Available NO BANK REQUIREMENTS



Low Down payment and monthly payment required

Just reduced to ONLY $35,000.00

This all brick 3 story Offers 5 Bedrooms and 3 appointed baths.

This is a rare find and is a handyman Special. The possibilities are endless. The home has been converted to a single family from 3 apartment units. Could be converted back for additional income. Currently has 5 bedrooms but the library and video room could be additional bedrooms. Has a separate lot where a house used to be and could build another one there.Has fenced yard, hardwood floors, 2 CH/A units, newer water heater, newer roof, new sewer line,front porches, large back deck, basement and attic.

This is an historic property built in 1903 that has a lot of the original wood throughout

Including the stair banister railing which is priceless and over 3300 sq ft of living space.

Close by hospitals, and showing. Located 1 hour from Joplin Missouri

