Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan - 716 W 7th St, Larned, KS 67550 2 beds 2 baths 1,250 sqft We offer Owner Financing!

0.26 acres of land with a cute house of 1250 sqft is with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you a direct loan, simple interest, no balloon payment, no prepayment penalty. You will be the deeded owner of the home.

The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. It is in generally good shape.

Down payment $4400 but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

The price is $49,500 and your payments will be about $350 a month. You will be the deeded owner.

Text 512 975 9238 with address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.



