Larned, KS
716 W 7th st
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

716 W 7th st

716 West 7th Street · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

716 West 7th Street, Larned, KS 67550

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 716 W 7th st · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan - 716 W 7th St, Larned, KS 67550 2 beds 2 baths 1,250 sqft We offer Owner Financing!
0.26 acres of land with a cute house of 1250 sqft is with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you a direct loan, simple interest, no balloon payment, no prepayment penalty. You will be the deeded owner of the home.
The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. It is in generally good shape.
Down payment $4400 but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
The price is $49,500 and your payments will be about $350 a month. You will be the deeded owner.
Text 512 975 9238 with address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.

(RLNE2725744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 W 7th st have any available units?
716 W 7th st has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 716 W 7th st currently offering any rent specials?
716 W 7th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 W 7th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 W 7th st is pet friendly.
Does 716 W 7th st offer parking?
No, 716 W 7th st does not offer parking.
Does 716 W 7th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 W 7th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 W 7th st have a pool?
No, 716 W 7th st does not have a pool.
Does 716 W 7th st have accessible units?
No, 716 W 7th st does not have accessible units.
Does 716 W 7th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 W 7th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 W 7th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 W 7th st does not have units with air conditioning.
