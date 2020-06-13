Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
142 S Lamar Ave
142 Lamar Court, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$670
This cozy, well maintained 2 bedroom home is a delight. 2 bedroom 1 full bath, Central heat & air, washer/dryer hook-ups fenced yard and a small patio in backyard. Trees 1 car garage. Large appliances: stove Ready for you to call it home.
Results within 5 miles of Haysville

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2909 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Central
1 Unit Available
2236 S Washington
2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
624 sqft
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!! Rent: $675/mth Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee: $250 for first

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McCormick
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.

1 of 22

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3142 S Illinois Cir
3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1608 sqft
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235. Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.
Results within 10 miles of Haysville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
560 sqft
616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2225 E Birchwood Ct
2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2650 sqft
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement PRE-LEASING NOW Rent: $2,100/mth Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee:

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Breeze
1 Unit Available
329 N Hoover Ave
329 North Hoover Road, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$855
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 5 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1717 S. Cypress 321
1717 South Cypress, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
2 Bed 1-1/4 Bath Condo $700.00/Mo.$350.00 Sec Dep. - Property Id: 141334 YOU WILL RECEIVE A MUCH FASTER RESPONSE IF YOU CALL OR TEXT. EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED AS TIME PERMITS. 2 bedroom 1 & 1/4 bath upper level condo for rent. 1717 S. Cypress.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
1127 N Richmond Ave
1127 N Richmond Ave, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$905
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 6 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
1000 S Woodlawn Blvd Apt 605
1000 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1698 sqft
Parke East is the quite luxury living you have been searching for in the heart of Wichita, minutes from Towne East Mall, numerous dining establishments and McConnell AFB. We offer some of the most spacious townhomes here in Wichita.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Haysville, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Haysville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

