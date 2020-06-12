/
2 bedroom apartments
59 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
981 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
Haysville
1 Unit Available
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.
Haysville
1 Unit Available
142 S Lamar Ave
142 Lamar Court, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$670
This cozy, well maintained 2 bedroom home is a delight. 2 bedroom 1 full bath, Central heat & air, washer/dryer hook-ups fenced yard and a small patio in backyard. Trees 1 car garage. Large appliances: stove Ready for you to call it home.
Haysville
1 Unit Available
220 Sunset
220 Sunset Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
2200 sqft
220 Sunset - Property Id: 224561 220 Sunset ?Haysville,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and pest control.
South City
1 Unit Available
1614 Tulsa Street East
1614 Tulsa Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1614-tulsa-st-e-wichita-ks-67216-usa-unit-1/b5451fd9-c63b-4d18-9232-359b1cd3d966 (RLNE5836181)
South Central
1 Unit Available
2236 S Washington
2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
624 sqft
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!! Rent: $675/mth Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee: $250 for first
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
3016 S Euclid
3016 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Cute family home in quiet southwest Wichita neighborhood - Come home to this very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with another room that can be used as an office/den and a bonus room and family room in the basement.
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
3105 W Dora
3105 West Dora Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - This house wont last long! Oversized yard with outside storage space, fence, and fire pit.
South Central
1 Unit Available
504 W Pawnee St
504 West Pawnee Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
Nice, cozy home for rent. 2 bedrooms plus 1. New flooring, paint and blinds. Hardwood floors & carpet in the house. Stove included. Prefer no pet, if approved for a pet, pet rent and deposit will be added. Non smokers (RLNE2122843)
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.
South Central
1 Unit Available
2048 S Gold St
2048 S Gold St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
816 sqft
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to
South City
1 Unit Available
2617 Victoria Street
2617 S Victoria Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
834 sqft
Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.
11 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$789
935 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1327 n woodland
1327 Woodland Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 CUTE 2BR BRICK DUPLEX CLOSE TO RIVER IN RIVERSIDE - Property Id: 300053 Cute brick duplex in the heart of Riverside close to the river offstreet parking central heat with window AC very quiet must see Apply at TurboTenant:
South Central
1 Unit Available
1215 S Ellis
1215 Ellis Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
872 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home - Come and check out this adorable single family home.
1 Unit Available
5412 Morris 0.0
5412 E Morris St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1300 sqft
Check out this Home! Rent or Rent to Own available - OPEN HOUSE! Open house scheduled for Tuesday 6/9 from 12:30-1:00.
South Central
1 Unit Available
511 E. Indianapolis
511 E Indianapolis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
1100 sqft
511 E. Indianapolis - Property Id: 293278 511 E. Indianapolis Wichita,KS Rent: $ 595.00 Deposit:$595.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
444 S. Fountain
444 S Fountain St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Central heat/air Eat in kitchen No garage Washer and dryer hook ups in basement Fridge and range provided. No dishwasher Unfinished basement 750 SQFT No pets Tenant responsible for Electric, gas, and Trash.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
4119 E Lewis
4119 E Lewis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
GORGEOUS Remodeled 2 Story Duplex in College Hill - $200 first month rent - COLLEGE HILL DUPLEX $200 off first full months rent This beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in College Hill of Wichita, KS.
1 Unit Available
1717 S. Cypress 321
1717 South Cypress, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 Bed 1-1/4 Bath Condo $700.00/Mo.$350.00 Sec Dep. - Property Id: 141334 YOU WILL RECEIVE A MUCH FASTER RESPONSE IF YOU CALL OR TEXT. EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED AS TIME PERMITS. 2 bedroom 1 & 1/4 bath upper level condo for rent. 1717 S. Cypress.
