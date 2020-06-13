/
/
dodge city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Dodge City, KS📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
17 Units Available
Sundance Dodge City
1500 Avenue K, Dodge City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
904 sqft
Sundance Apartments is located in a quiet neighborhood on the east side of town. We are located closely to shopping centers, entertainment and major employers making your commute to work fast and easy!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
6 Units Available
Sundance Dodge II
1502 Avenue K, Dodge City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$605
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sundance Dodge II in Dodge City. View photos, descriptions and more!