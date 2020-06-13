Apartment List
/
KS
/
dodge city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Dodge City, KS

📍
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
17 Units Available
Sundance Dodge City
1500 Avenue K, Dodge City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
904 sqft
Sundance Apartments is located in a quiet neighborhood on the east side of town. We are located closely to shopping centers, entertainment and major employers making your commute to work fast and easy!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
6 Units Available
Sundance Dodge II
1502 Avenue K, Dodge City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$605
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sundance Dodge II in Dodge City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dodge City?
The average rent price for Dodge City rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.