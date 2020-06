Amenities

206 A Lakeview, Milford - **HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**

Dont miss this 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment located in the City of Beautiful Sunsets. Brand new carpet throughout, has a deck off the back, and comes with washer/dryer hook-ups. Located in Milford, KS. Very close distance to Milford lake!



Please contact Cornerstone Property Management at 785-210-2500 for a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



