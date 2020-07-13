Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1289 Meadowbrook Ln, Wabash, IN 46992
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 10-1119-6 · Avail. Aug 8
$608
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft
Unit 9-1170-10 · Avail. now
$608
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft
Unit 3-1069-4 · Avail. Jul 28
$608
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowbrook North.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
Meadowbrook North Apartments offers spacious living with beautiful surroundings! This comfortable attractive community has an abundance of green space and yet is located only minutes from great shopping and restaurants. Our friendly and professional staff combined with 24 hour maintenance will ensure that your New Home is worry free! Come and see why Meadowbrook North was voted the Best Apartment Complex in Wabash in 2011.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Meadowbrook North have any available units?
Meadowbrook North has 5 units available starting at $608 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadowbrook North have?
Some of Meadowbrook North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowbrook North currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowbrook North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadowbrook North pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowbrook North is pet friendly.
Does Meadowbrook North offer parking?
Yes, Meadowbrook North offers parking.
Does Meadowbrook North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadowbrook North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowbrook North have a pool?
Yes, Meadowbrook North has a pool.
Does Meadowbrook North have accessible units?
No, Meadowbrook North does not have accessible units.
Does Meadowbrook North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadowbrook North has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadowbrook North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadowbrook North has units with air conditioning.