Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Terre Haute, IN with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1648 sqft
Located close to I-70 and the Terre Haute International Airport. Residents live in units with fireplace, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes pool, media room and parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1231 sqft
At the Heritage Trail Apartments, Terre Haute, IN residents are enjoy their own private entrance and air conditioned living space. Not far from the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1626 6th Avenue
1626 6th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$715
1753 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Fenced Back Yard Central A/C Front Porch Back Deck Gas Heat Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, Water, and Sewer If you are ready to take a look at this property, you can register to tour the property yourself at any time by clicking the

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hulman Meadows
2616 Mariposa Dr
2616 Mariposa Drive, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
776 sqft
2616 Mariposa Dr Available 08/20/20 Two Bedroom Home East - Great location in Hulman Meadows.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Devaney
410 South 29th Street
410 South 29th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
972 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome 1 1/2 Baths Dining Area Central Air Private Patio Onsite laundry Water & Sewer Included Tenant pays Electric No Pets & No Smoking 3 Ways to View This Property 1.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South 13th Street
1433 South 9th Street
1433 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
2888 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house!! Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large second-floor storage area, basement, and 2 car detached garage. Rent 825.00 Deposit 825.00 Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage. Application fee $35.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Devaney
1308 S 19th
1308 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
690 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! This home features unique kitchen cabinets, and a dining room with nice built-in corner hutches, a covered front porch and washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. Gas heat and window a/c. $35 application fee.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Collett Park
2606 N 12th St
2606 North 12th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
2606 N 12th St Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Home North close to Collette Park - Two Bedroom one bath home on the north side. Living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms, bath and laundry are all on the main level of the house.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Twelve Points
2604 North 16th Street
2604 North 16th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$595
1044 sqft
Eat-in-Kitchen Washer & Dryer Hookup Gas Heat Enclosed Front Porch No Smoking Tenant provides own window ac units Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8079 Audrey Ave.
8079 E Audrey Ave, Vigo County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1843 sqft
Nice eastside location - 4BR, 2BA Stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disp, washer/dryer hookups Central air, patio, 2 car garage Total electric Tenant pays electric, water and sewer Pets Welcome (limit 2, 30lb limit) with $250 non-refundable pet
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Idle Creek Golf Community
5452 Dairy Lane
5452 Dairy Ln, Vigo County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
New Construction! 3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex Overlooking Idle Creek 2 car attached garage Screened in patio Breakfast bar Central air Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Microwave ADA Compliant. No Steps anywhere.
City Guide for Terre Haute, IN

Oh, it’s just the scent of Terre Haute, welcoming you to your new home. Once a center of industry and hot bed of union organizing, Terre Haute’s slow decline has little left of its glory days other than that lingering smell of manufacturing. Terre Haute is actually proclaimed Pittsburgh of the West. Odd. Don’t worry, by the time we finish with your apartment hunt you’ll have forgotten all about it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Terre Haute, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Terre Haute renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

