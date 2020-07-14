1192 N. State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

please note* Address is 1108 N State St. This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.

Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,000 and $595/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Contact Kris at (951) 836-8557 for details, with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!! **If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. www.nationwidecrllc.com

Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities.