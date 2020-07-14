All apartments in Sullivan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

1192 N. State Street

1192 North State Street · (951) 836-8557
Location

1192 North State Street, Sullivan, IN 47882

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
please note* Address is 1108 N State St. This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,000 and $595/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Contact Kris at (951) 836-8557 for details, with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!! **If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. www.nationwidecrllc.com
**If this is not the property for you; check out our website we have many other listings. www.nationwidecrllc.com
Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

