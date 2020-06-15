All apartments in Shelbyville
Find more places like 1712 W North 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelbyville, IL
/
1712 W North 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1712 W North 4

1712 West North 4th Street · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1712 West North 4th Street, Shelbyville, IL 62565

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Penthouse 2bed/2ba available - Property Id: 171835

For rent in excellent Wicker Park/Bucktown location! Incredible extra-wide home w/ skyline views. Large open living room w/ plenty of space for full dining area and large furniture, plus home office. High ceilings, gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen w/ ss appliances and granite counters, backsplash and breakfast bar. Large bedrooms w/ plenty of closet space. Master bath has double-bowl vanity, whirl pool tub and separate shower. Plenty of outdoor space with 2 balconies as well as a private rooftop deck with city views! Attached garage parking included. Steps to North/Ashland buses and I-90/94. Short walk to Metra and Blue Line. No security deposit, $600 move-in fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171835
Property Id 171835

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5758430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 W North 4 have any available units?
1712 W North 4 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1712 W North 4 have?
Some of 1712 W North 4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 W North 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1712 W North 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 W North 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1712 W North 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelbyville.
Does 1712 W North 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1712 W North 4 does offer parking.
Does 1712 W North 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 W North 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 W North 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1712 W North 4 has a pool.
Does 1712 W North 4 have accessible units?
No, 1712 W North 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 W North 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 W North 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 W North 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 W North 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1712 W North 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Decatur, ILSullivan, IL
Charleston, IL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity