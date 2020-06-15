1712 W North 4

Amenities

For rent in excellent Wicker Park/Bucktown location! Incredible extra-wide home w/ skyline views. Large open living room w/ plenty of space for full dining area and large furniture, plus home office. High ceilings, gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen w/ ss appliances and granite counters, backsplash and breakfast bar. Large bedrooms w/ plenty of closet space. Master bath has double-bowl vanity, whirl pool tub and separate shower. Plenty of outdoor space with 2 balconies as well as a private rooftop deck with city views! Attached garage parking included. Steps to North/Ashland buses and I-90/94. Short walk to Metra and Blue Line. No security deposit, $600 move-in fee.

No Pets Allowed



