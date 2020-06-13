36 Apartments for rent in Lansing, IL with balcony

City Guide for Lansing, IL

Lansing, a suburb of Chicago, is in Cook County, Illinois. Referred to as a village. The public transportation here is very good, and because so many people use it for commuting to work, the village has less traffic and pollution. The average commute time is around 30 minutes. That's not great, but it's sure better than some places. This friendly little village of around 28,000 residents has plenty to offer.