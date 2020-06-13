36 Apartments for rent in Lansing, IL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17927 School Street
17927 School Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath newly rehabbed ranch house. 1.5 car Garage. New Stainless Steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A lot of kitchen cabinet space. The house has a deck and a fenced yard. Close to highways, schools, and shopping areas.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Results within 1 mile of Lansing

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Lansing
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of
Results within 10 miles of Lansing
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link:https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11933 South Wentworth Avenue
11933 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with forced air and central cooling system, enclosed porches, plenty of closets, and storage with room for expansion. Partially finish basement with laundry hook-up.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
9625 South Woodlawn Avenue
9625 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
Come see this lovely refreshed 4-bedroom Burnside home. Hardwood floors throughout Bedrooms and main living area. A Beautiful Rental Property you do not want to miss out on.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24626 South Klemme Road
24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of crowds and

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
11307 S Langley Ave
11307 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
30 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hello my friend, to schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form  https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13116 South Forrestville Avenue
13116 South Forrestville Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
753 sqft
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space.
City Guide for Lansing, IL

Lansing, a suburb of Chicago, is in Cook County, Illinois. Referred to as a village. The public transportation here is very good, and because so many people use it for commuting to work, the village has less traffic and pollution. The average commute time is around 30 minutes. That's not great, but it's sure better than some places. This friendly little village of around 28,000 residents has plenty to offer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lansing? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lansing, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lansing renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

