Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Loft Layout! Bedroom and full bath on second level. ½ bath with Washer and Dryer hook ups located on the main floor. Open kitchen, dining, and living room layout. Patio outside of unit for grilling! 2 car covered carport included for parking! Very spacious unit! Located in a great quiet neighborhood. No pets & No smoking unit! You have to check this one out!