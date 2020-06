Amenities

********** SUB-LEASING ********

2 Bed, 2 Bath 1085 Sft, Apartment with beautiful lack view available for sub-lease from Dec-10 through September. If interested please contact me or e-mail

*** I am planning to keep some of the furniture for free (King size bed, Dinning table, 2 queen side beds etc) ***



- Recently Renovated

- Beautiful Lake View

- Gated Community

- 2 spacious bath with bathtub in both of them

- Nice Gym and Swimming Pool

- Dog Park

- Play area for Kids