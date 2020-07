Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

AFFORDABLE 4 Bedroom Residential! - This is a very affordable 4 bedroom residential house located in Georgetown! This is a great neighborhood. We recently put down a new floor and sliding door in the kitchen and new carpets throughout the whole house! Come check it out.



