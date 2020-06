Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Large 3-bedroom close to campus! - This house has a GREAT location! It is conveniently located on West Chandler St right behind the intersection of Adams and Charles. It offers quite a spacious living area, that opens up to a beautiful kitchen! The main floor conveniently offers a half bathroom for guests as well.



(RLNE1854818)