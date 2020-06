Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Huge 6-Bedroom 2 full baths! - This large 6-bedroom house is located in the heart of campus on the corner of Adams and Charles. It includes a very large living area, big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A huge parking area behind the house and its' own personal dumpster for tenants convenience!



(RLNE1854865)