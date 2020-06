Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

3 Bedroom House on N. Johnson St! - Here we have a 3 bedroom house located on N. Johnson St. with nice wood floors and a great big backyard! One of the bedrooms even has a remote controlled fan/light, that's pretty neat! Give us a call at 309-836-6300 if you want to come see this one!!



(RLNE1854836)