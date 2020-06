Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

325 S. Lafayette #1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1-bedroom with so much character and charm! - This apartment is located just steps south of the downtown square in Macomb. It is full of original woodwork, character and French doors. A picture perfect apartment away from campus for professionals or grad students.



(RLNE1854697)