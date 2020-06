Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

315 W. Pierce Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom House on Pierce! - This 2 bedroom apartment is close to campus and within walking space from downtown Macomb. The bathroom has been recently remodeled and there is a basement with great storage and a washer and dryer included. We also offer a 2 car garage behind the house. Great potential!



(RLNE1854810)