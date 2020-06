Amenities

Large Commercial office space in downtown Harrisburg, IL. This price Includes multiple offices, Large lobby area and a nice common area all which are included in the rent. This space is big enough to run a medium/large business with everything you could need to take your business to a new permanent home. Call us today at (618)663-4207 to set up an appointment to view this office space.

7 Story office building with basement.