studio apartments
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Fairview Heights, IL
5515 Old Collinsville Rd.
5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$1,650
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old
9 Canty Lane
9 Canty Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$950
1200 sqft
1,200 SF of Office/Medical/Retail space available. Nice open floor plan with 4 small offices and break area. Most recent use was a seamstress and previously a dentist. Plumbing for dental office still in place. Great space.
4980 Benchmark Centre
4980 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL
Studio
$1,950
1575 sqft
Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area.
106 Lee Drive
106 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$590
600 sqft
Available Now; 2 bed, 1 bath ground level apartment currently available in OFallon, IL. Off Street Parking Available. Quiet location and blocks from the popular down town Ofallon eateries and boutiques
Edgemont
8213 STATE Street
8213 State Street, East St. Louis, IL
Studio
$650
4259 sqft
EXTREMELY NICE BUILDING FOR LEASE. PERFECT LOCATION!! CAN LEASE RIGHT SIDE FOR ONLY $800 A MONTH. LEFT SIDE HAS BEEN RENTED. TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2007, INCLUDING HVAC. THREE OFFICES ON EACH SIDE, WHICH INCLUDES A LARGE OPEN AREA PER SIDE.
310 East Hwy 50
310 Illinois Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
2 Story Building located at 310 E. Hwy 50 in O'Fallon, IL 62209. UPSTAIRS UNIT approx 1000 sq ft available. Elevator and stairway to office. Large windows facing Rt 50. 2nd office unit also available with approx 2000 sq ft for $2000 per mo.
405 North Illinois Street
405 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
Studio
$1,500
7699 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to locate your business here! Open floor plan with beautiful handcrafted reception/check out desk on main level. Full basement offers endless possibilities.
3512 Lebanon Avenue
3512 Lebanon Avenue, Shiloh, IL
Studio
$1,195
1710 sqft
Ready to open an existing or New business? This office & showroom space has 1710 ASQ, 500 of which is office space and 1210 is showroom space.
2616 State Street
2616 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.
13 Schiber Court
13 Schiber Ct, Maryville, IL
Studio
$2,250
3652 sqft
Building consists of approximately 3.652 SF with 1,900 SF +/- available for lease. Space has direct access from parking lot. Lease rate is $2,250 each month full service. Lease rate includes pro-rata share of taxes, insurance, CAM and utilities.
