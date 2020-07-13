/
pet friendly apartments
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dunlap, IL
3 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
2 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim
1 Unit Available
10816 N David Ct
10816 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1752 sqft
Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Lynnhurst
4507 Knoboak Dr.
4507 West Knoboak Drive, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2238 sqft
4507 Knob Oak - Property Id: 317771 This beautifully remodeled tri-level home is located on a corner lot in the family friendly Lynnhurst subdivision.
55 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$569
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Place
622 East Marietta Avenue
622 East Marietta Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
886 sqft
3 Bedroom in Peoria Heights!! Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard. Detached garage. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.
1 Unit Available
1515 West Daytona Drive
1515 West Daytona Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
2 BR, 1.5 BA duplex unit in north Peoria. 1 stall attached garage. Finished area and laundry in basement. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Lawn care included. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds. New carpet.
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak Village
5815 Haymeadow Court
5815 N Haymeadow Ct, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$719
820 sqft
A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground.
1 Unit Available
The Knolls
3803 N Knoxville Ave.
3803 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex For Lease - This is a well maintained, super clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex unit for lease. Centrally located to everything!! Private patio area off living room. Nicely appointed kitchen.
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall
1 Unit Available
1330 W Shenandoah Dr 1330
1330 West Shenandoah Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
2 Bedroom - Property Id: 307916 This two bedroom duplex is ideally located off of University in a nice neighbourhood, within 1/4 mile from ICC. It is a two story style with an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.
1 Unit Available
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR in McDowell Place subdivision. Refinished hardwood, full basement, 1-car garage. Great value. Available May 2017 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak Village
5417 West Haymeadow Place
5417 W Haymeadow Pl, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$782
920 sqft
Haymeadow Apartments has spectacular sunsets and plenty of areas to unwind and enjoy outdoor activities, but is still close to the amenities you expect.