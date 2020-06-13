/
34 Apartments for rent in Dunlap, IL📍
Northtrail Meadows
6 Units Available
Knoxville Pointe
1700 W Hickory Grove Rd, Dunlap, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1102 sqft
Residence features central air, garbage disposal, and a balcony or private patio. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, remote access garages, walking paths, and picnic areas. Close to Northtrail Park and North Knoxville Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of Dunlap
$
6 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$884
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
3 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
1 Unit Available
2228 West Geneva Road
2228 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Very large 3 BR, 3.5 bathroom duplex located in the Dunlap School District. This unit features an open floor plan, main level master, main level laundry, full finished basement. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
6337 N Frostwood Pkwy
6337 North Frostwood Parkway, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1900 sqft
Don't Miss out on Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Lynnhurst Neighborhood! - Property Features Two Large Living Spaces and Brick Fireplace! Spacious Walk Through Kitchen! All Appliances Included! Fully Finished Basement with Full Bath and
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
11707 N Scott's Trail
11707 North Scotts Trail, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2093 sqft
Summer Rent Special!!! - $500 off first month's rent through July 2020!!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story home. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. The family room includes a fireplace.
Northgate Park
1 Unit Available
3417 Brenwick Dr.
3417 West Brenwick Drive, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3417 Brenwick Dr. Available 06/26/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL 6-26-2020. This is a terrific home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room and main floor laundry.
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim
1 Unit Available
1708 W Geneva
1708 W Geneva Rd, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
1712 W Geneva
1712 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
10814 N David Ct
10814 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedroom,(two with walk-in closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with all appliances including built-in microwave,
1 Unit Available
2220 W Geneva
2220 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedoom,(two with walkin closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower, 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, seperate dinning room, kitchen with granite countertops, all deluxe stainless
Northtrail Meadows
1 Unit Available
11005 N WATERTON Drive
11005 Waterton Drive, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11005 N WATERTON Drive in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
11315 CHESAPEAKE Lane
11315 N Chesapeake Ln, Peoria, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2445 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/3.5BA home located in Copper Creek Subdivision. This outstanding home features over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Main level is open and bright with main floor master, large Great room and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Dunlap
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.
Biltmore Heights
1 Unit Available
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.
1 Unit Available
330 Rosalind
330 East Rosalind Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN PEORIA HEIGHTS - This charmning house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located in Peoria Height. Central Air Storage shed. No stairs. Corner lot. Pets allowed for an additional $25.00 a month. Pet restrictions apply.
1 Unit Available
3801 N. Ashton
3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.
Weaverridge
1 Unit Available
4800 N Weaverridge
4800 North Weaverridge Boulevard, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3306 sqft
Fabulous Weaverridge 3 Bedroom/5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This one has it all! Large, bright rooms fill this gorgeous home. Enjoy your days and nights on the sunroom. Gas two-sided fireplace in living room. First floor master suite.
Tanglewood - Hawthorne Hills
1 Unit Available
7111 N Miramar Dr
7111 N Miramar Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom Apartment w Garage - Property Id: 282111 FREE HEAT, FREE WATER, GARAGE and $0 SECURITY DEPOSIT!! This 2 bedroom apartment is in a great part of Peoria and inside of a very well maintained building that you will be proud to call your home.
1 Unit Available
2226 N Ellis
2226 North Ellis Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home For Lease - This is a conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for lease. Very cute! A must see. 1 car garage. (RLNE5780911)
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5302 Haymeadow Lane
5302 W Haymeadow Ln, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$719
820 sqft
A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dunlap, the median rent is $673 for a studio, $774 for a 1-bedroom, $993 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,259 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dunlap, check out our monthly Dunlap Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dunlap area include Bradley University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dunlap from include Peoria, Bloomington, Normal, and Pekin.