Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

Fisher Building City Club

343 S Dearborn St · (312) 634-6285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60604
The Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1410 · Avail. now

$1,585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. now

$1,585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0501 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fisher Building City Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
Designed as an office building by famed architect, Daniel Burnham, the Fisher Building completed construction in 1896 and remains an integral part of Chicago architectural history to this day. In 2000, the spectacular building was converted from offices to modern boutique-style apartment homes. The apartments still have many great aspects of the original building like the mosaic and marble hallways and unique apartment doors that feature the original office name for that space! Within each apartment you will find soaring 10 to 12-foot ceilings, brilliant kitchens with granite island, deluxe mahogany cabinetry, new black Whirlpool appliances, sexy bathrooms with oversized 42 soaking tub for 2, large closets, oak hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living areas, and spectacular Daniel Burnham style bay windows! With onsite retail and amenities, you'll never want to leave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Fee (Refundable), $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. 35lb weight limit total.
Parking Details: Multiple parking options nearby starting at $151/mo.
Storage Details: Free bike storage. Small locker $20. Large locker $30.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fisher Building City Club have any available units?
Fisher Building City Club has 46 units available starting at $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Fisher Building City Club have?
Some of Fisher Building City Club's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fisher Building City Club currently offering any rent specials?
Fisher Building City Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fisher Building City Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Fisher Building City Club is pet friendly.
Does Fisher Building City Club offer parking?
Yes, Fisher Building City Club offers parking.
Does Fisher Building City Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fisher Building City Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fisher Building City Club have a pool?
No, Fisher Building City Club does not have a pool.
Does Fisher Building City Club have accessible units?
Yes, Fisher Building City Club has accessible units.
Does Fisher Building City Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fisher Building City Club has units with dishwashers.

