Fisher Building City Club.

Designed as an office building by famed architect, Daniel Burnham, the Fisher Building completed construction in 1896 and remains an integral part of Chicago architectural history to this day. In 2000, the spectacular building was converted from offices to modern boutique-style apartment homes. The apartments still have many great aspects of the original building like the mosaic and marble hallways and unique apartment doors that feature the original office name for that space! Within each apartment you will find soaring 10 to 12-foot ceilings, brilliant kitchens with granite island, deluxe mahogany cabinetry, new black Whirlpool appliances, sexy bathrooms with oversized 42 soaking tub for 2, large closets, oak hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living areas, and spectacular Daniel Burnham style bay windows! With onsite retail and amenities, you'll never want to leave!