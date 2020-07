Addison and Clark

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park gym green community internet access online portal

2 Bed, 2 Bath in Heart of Wrigleyville!

The Residences at Addison & Clark is an iconic location in the coveted Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago. We have taken city living to a whole new level by offering our residents the opportunity to experience some of the most exciting sports, events and culture scenes in the city literally steps from our front door! Offering studio, convertible, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, we have the apartment that will fit your needs and your style! ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

