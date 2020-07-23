Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Chatham, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chatham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
119 Foxx Manor Drive
119 Foxx Manor Drive, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Spacious home in popular Foxx Creek with Chatham schools! Open floor plan w/ lots of storage. Hardwood floors in living room & foyer; granite counter tops in kitchen w stainless steel appliances. Master suite w/ walk in closet & double sinks.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
108 Eagle Ridge Drive - 1
108 Eagle Ridge Dr, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This absolutely gorgeous three bedroom two bath townhouse is everything you need and it's move in ready! Fenced in yard, front loading washer and dryer included in rent, attached one car garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, and stainless steel

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
129 WINTERGREEN
129 Wintergreen Dr, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
UPDATED 2 BED 1 BATH UNIT WITH PRIVATE DECK. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS AND OPTIONAL WASHER AND DRYER. 8 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
403 S MAIN – D
403 S Main St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Brand new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Chatham. w/d hookup Upper level unit with optional garage for extra $50 per month 6 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
Results within 5 miles of Chatham

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5223 Deerwood Lk
5223 Deerwood Lake, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
UIS/Lake Area 2-Bed, 1.5-Bath in Chatham Schools - Property Id: 312208 2-bed, 1.5 bath duplex near UIS and Lake Springfield.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2823 Cronin Dr
2823 Cronin Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682 Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
3112 Rutgers Dr
3112 Rutgers Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
West-Side 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 307904 West-side 3-bed, 2-bath home in neighborhood off of Wabash near White Oaks Mall.
Results within 10 miles of Chatham

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvard Park
2269 S. 11th
2269 South 11th Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed house with a basement!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - 2 bed 1 bath house ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1701 W Governor
1701 West Governor Street, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
1856 sqft
1701 W Governor Available 08/08/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Home at 1701 W Governor - Lovely home for rent on the west side of town near tons of amenities.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
703 County Highway 45 - 12
703 North Main Street, Loami, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Are you looking for a new place to call home in New Berlin school district? Connor Properties has exactly what you're looking for! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with w/d hookup, all electric units, and shared patio/yard in Loami is perfect

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chatham, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chatham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

