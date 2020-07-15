Apartment List
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Chatham, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
129 WINTERGREEN
129 Wintergreen Dr, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
UPDATED 2 BED 1 BATH UNIT WITH PRIVATE DECK. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS AND OPTIONAL WASHER AND DRYER. 8 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
403 S MAIN – D
403 S Main St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Brand new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Chatham. w/d hookup Upper level unit with optional garage for extra $50 per month 6 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

1 of 19

Last updated May 13 at 11:54 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
1916 Turtle Creek Drive
1916 Turtle Creek Drive, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home in The Willows Subdivision - Beautiful newer construction ranch style home located in The Willows subdivision. This home has granite countertops, cathedral ceiling in open living, kitchen, and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Piper Glen
7014 Piper Glen Drive
7014 Piper Glen Drive, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex for rent that backs up to the golf course. It has a 2 car attached garage and back patio. Agent owned.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
6 Units Available
Trevi Gardens
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$662
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
3112 Rutgers Dr
3112 Rutgers Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
West-Side 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 307904 West-side 3-bed, 2-bath home in neighborhood off of Wabash near White Oaks Mall.
Results within 10 miles of Chatham
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 1 at 06:36 PM
41 Units Available
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1532 Maureen Ct.
1532 Maureen Court, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1465 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Forrest Hills Subdivision - Property Id: 37217 Beautiful single family home in the west side subdivision of Forrest Hills. Centrally located, it is convenient to downtown, state offices, north end, and west side access.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Nightingale Dr
19 Nightingale Drive, Sangamon County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4-Bed, 2.5-Bath House on West-Side Springfield - Property Id: 313816 4-bed, 2.5-bath house within the Pleasant Plains school district.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
703 County Highway 45 - 12
703 North Main Street, Loami, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Are you looking for a new place to call home in New Berlin school district? Connor Properties has exactly what you're looking for! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with w/d hookup, all electric units, and shared patio/yard in Loami is perfect
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Chatham, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chatham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

