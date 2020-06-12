/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chatham, IL
Chatham
1916 Turtle Creek Drive
1916 Turtle Creek Drive, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home in The Willows Subdivision - Beautiful newer construction ranch style home located in The Willows subdivision. This home has granite countertops, cathedral ceiling in open living, kitchen, and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
2802 Findley Dr
2802 Findley Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
West-side, 3-bed, 2-bath duplex with basement - Property Id: 261269 Large 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located on West-side Springfield near Schnucks, White Oaks Mall, and Veterans Parkway.
Results within 10 miles of Chatham
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.
Harrison Park
305 Thames River Rd
305 Thames River Road, Springfield, IL
4-Bed, 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 293192 4-bed, 3-bath single-family home on West-side Springfield.
1126 east Cedar
1126 East Cedar Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5747180)
Bunn Park
2363 s. 13th
2363 South 13th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5712378)
2801 S 16th
2801 South 16th Street, Sangamon County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Newly Listed - 3 bedroom 1 bath on large corner lot. Quiet neighborhood lots of Extras. (RLNE5483228)
Harvard Park
2656 S. 8th St.
2656 South 8th Street, Springfield, IL
Cute 4 Bedroom house in Harvard Park Neighborhood!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - Come see this cozy little home, Section 8 friendly, large room along with a bonus room. This is a Must See!! Cute kitchen with a large pantry and plenty of storage.
2220 Joyce
2220 Joyce Lane, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family - Section 8 Welcome - open floor plan with new vinyl flooring through out the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3713298)
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1825 Martin Luther King Drive
1825 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom House- Central air! Section 8 ONLY!!!! - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large basement for storage, bright sunroom, large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, and so much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3311622)
Oak Ridge
1228 North Patton Street
1228 North Patton Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1059 sqft
Single family home on the north side of Springfield. Close to all amenities. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Nice sized living room and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay. Laundry hook-ups available off kitchen. Plenty of closet space.
Youngston / Holiday Hills
85 Marchelle Avenue
85 Marchelle Ave, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath home w/large living room & kitchen located in Youngston Hills subdivision. Walk-in shower in master bath. Close to hospitals, shopping, & restaurants.
Vinegar Hill
509 W. Allen
509 West Allen Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Recently Remodeled! Fresh paint! New flooring! - This is a 3BR 2 BA house that has been recently updated. New flooring has been installed in the foyer, dining room, kitchen, bathroom downstairs, laundry room, hallway and bedroom.
Historic West Side
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,
1921 S Pope
1921 South Pope Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Spacious home for rent at 1921 S Pope- - This home is both functional and cozy, complete with enough space for whatever you may need to accommodate for! It has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Pet friendly with a deposit.