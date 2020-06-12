/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:30 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chatham, IL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
42 Circle Drive
42 Circle Drive, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
This townhome won't last long! Updated from floor to ceiling - you'll love calling this place home! The main floor features a large living room/dining room, updated kitchen and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and a full bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
814 DEERFIELD
814 Deerfield Rd, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upper level unit located in a quiet neighborhood. Shared garage with lower level tenant. Washer/Dryer hookups. 2 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
403 S MAIN – D
403 S Main St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Brand new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Chatham. w/d hookup Upper level unit with optional garage for extra $50 per month 6 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
405 E MULBERRY – 7
405 E Mulberry St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE. FEATURES 2 CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM AND PRIVATE PATIO. 12 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Trevi Gardens
6 Units Available
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Results within 10 miles of Chatham
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
19 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$705
850 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 1 at 06:36pm
Old Aristocracy Hill
41 Units Available
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4035 Oakbrook Ct
4035 Oakbrook Court, Sangamon County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
West-side duplex with huge fenced-in backyard - Property Id: 211179 Nice 2-bed, 2-bath, West-side duplex in a great neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$780
950 sqft
2 Bed House Section 8 Only!! - Two bed 1 bath house with large yard, washer / dryer hook ups, hard floors, lots of storage, and more. (RLNE5698231)
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 W Adams
1550 West Adams Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
837 sqft
Two bedroom house in a great location! - This two bedroom one bathroom home is near Washington Park. It has a full basement, that is unfinished. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Most pets welcome.
1 of 1
Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.