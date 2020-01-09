All apartments in Allerton
407

407 Chicago Avenue · (917) 232-2277
Location

407 Chicago Avenue, Allerton, IL 61810

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Adorable 1 bed 1 bath condo avail for rent 1/1 - ss appliances, hardwood floors, pet friendly!
Rarely available, east-facing 1 bed/1 bath condo in prime Old Town. Hardwood floors throughout main living, open kitchen w/ granite counters, LG French Door Refrigerator, dining nook, gas fireplace, Grohe Aqua tower w/ multiple body sprays in bathroom, built-ins w/ large private balcony. Upgraded LG front loading in-unit washer/dryer. Boutique style -elevator & pet friendly building. Near Brown Line & steps from all Old Town has to offer. Available 1/1/2020. $1900 rate is ONLY for a 1/1/2020 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 have any available units?
407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allerton, IL.
What amenities does 407 have?
Some of 407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 currently offering any rent specials?
407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 is pet friendly.
Does 407 offer parking?
No, 407 does not offer parking.
Does 407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 have a pool?
No, 407 does not have a pool.
Does 407 have accessible units?
No, 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 does not have units with air conditioning.
