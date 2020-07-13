/
pet friendly apartments
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Marion, IA
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1580 James Drive
1580 James Drive, Marion, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
Well-Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Marion. Centrally located and within walking distance to downtown Marion and St. Joseph's. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 non-conforming downstairs with a full bathroom on each floor.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
305 9th Street
305 9th Street, Marion, IA
3 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with walk out basement. Fenced in yard, mud room between garage and house. This home has a lot of great features. New paint and flooring throughout, tall ceilings and large windows.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
998 9th Street - 1
998 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Wonderful and charming 2 bedroom duplex unit in a great location in Marion. Tall ceilings, large living room, front porch, and nice yard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2951 9th Street - 8
2951 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
808 sqft
Large 2 bed, 1 bath unit available for rent right across from Linn Mar High School in Marion! Completely renovated this last year! New paint, new floor, new trim, new EVERYTHING! Generous bedroom spaces, on-site laundry, and ample parking! Tenants
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grand View Apartments
1241 Grand Avenue, Marion, IA
1 Bedroom
$430
534 sqft
Grand View Apartments is located in the Marion Independent School District. We have a washer and dryers inside our office building.
Results within 1 mile of Marion
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
810 Bridgit Lane
810 Bridgit Lane Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Tired of Scraping your windows this winter? You will love this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with Balcony and Garage included!! Cats welcome with additional security deposit. Coin operated laundry in building.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4006 Westover Road Southeast
4006 Westover Road Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
You will love this large 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fireplace and secure entry. Heat and water is paid! The garage is included! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
300 31st Street Northeast
300 31st Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$465
600 sqft
NE 1 bedroom conveniently located. Stove and Refrigerator provided. Onsite coin operated laundry. Off street parking. Renters Insurance Required.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood Park
523 37th Street Northeast
523 37th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1271 sqft
This property has 3 Big Bedrooms and 1 Full updated bathroom. Updated kitchen area with newer appliances and a HUGE finished loft area! A finished basement perfect for a playroom! 1 stall detached garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has
Results within 5 miles of Marion
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakhill Jackson
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2404 11th Avenue Southeast
2404 11th Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1227 sqft
2404 11th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms Large kitchen, large living room space with fireplace and lots of light.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
142 20th Avenue Southwest
142 20th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
You will love this large SW 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with secure entry, off street parking, on site coin operated laundry and heat and water paid!! Stove and Refrigerator provided.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
780 Ryan Avenue
780 Ryan Avenue, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
775 sqft
2 bedroom apartment located just off of Boyson Rd in Hiawatha, right down the street from City Hall.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1327 K Avenue Northeast
1327 K Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
Stay tuned for more details! Pets welcome with additional fees! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Wellington Heights
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1
645 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
596 sqft
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water.
Results within 10 miles of Marion
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1735 Edgewood Road Northwest
1735 Edgewood Dr NW, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
You will love the spacious livingroom in this great NW 2 bedroom apartment. Appliances provided. Heat and Water Paid! Garage included!! Cats welcome with additional security deposit.