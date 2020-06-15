All apartments in Grinnell
Last updated June 15 2020

1512 Summer St.

1512 Summer Street · (515) 240-8636
Location

1512 Summer Street, Grinnell, IA 50112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. Aug 1

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1339 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath Pet-Friendly House - Property Id: 17664

Available August 1, 2020 w/a required 12 month lease. Prospective tenants will complete application that includes credit & background checks.

-- NON-Smoking house.
-- Pets welcome - one time pet fee, $100 per pet
-- 1-1/2 story house offers a large bedroom & office or craft area upstairs w/open floor plan & large closet. Main floor features: second bedroom; bathroom w/2 sinks; kitchen; dining room area; living room w/sliding glass door opening to deck & backyard.
-- Unfinished lower level is open, providing good storage area, has large shelving built on wall/off floor and is where included washer/dryer are located.
-- Spacious yard that backs into an alley of a quiet neighborhood. One car attached garage w/opener. Large concrete parking area in front of house.

Tenant responsible for:
-- All utilities
-- Snow removal
-- Mowing grass, raking/bagging leaves
-- If have pets, proper/timely clean-up of all accidents inside and outside
-- Maintaining positive relationship w/neighbors
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17664
Property Id 17664

(RLNE5836622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Summer St. have any available units?
1512 Summer St. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1512 Summer St. have?
Some of 1512 Summer St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Summer St. currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Summer St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Summer St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Summer St. is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Summer St. offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Summer St. does offer parking.
Does 1512 Summer St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Summer St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Summer St. have a pool?
No, 1512 Summer St. does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Summer St. have accessible units?
No, 1512 Summer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Summer St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Summer St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Summer St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Summer St. does not have units with air conditioning.
