1512 Summer St.

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath Pet-Friendly House - Property Id: 17664
Available August 1, 2020 w/a required 12 month lease. Prospective tenants will complete application that includes credit & background checks.
-- NON-Smoking house.
-- Pets welcome - one time pet fee, $100 per pet
-- 1-1/2 story house offers a large bedroom & office or craft area upstairs w/open floor plan & large closet. Main floor features: second bedroom; bathroom w/2 sinks; kitchen; dining room area; living room w/sliding glass door opening to deck & backyard.
-- Unfinished lower level is open, providing good storage area, has large shelving built on wall/off floor and is where included washer/dryer are located.
-- Spacious yard that backs into an alley of a quiet neighborhood. One car attached garage w/opener. Large concrete parking area in front of house.
Tenant responsible for:
-- All utilities
-- Snow removal
-- Mowing grass, raking/bagging leaves
-- If have pets, proper/timely clean-up of all accidents inside and outside
-- Maintaining positive relationship w/neighbors
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17664
