1512 Summer St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath Pet-Friendly House - Property Id: 17664



Available August 1, 2020 w/a required 12 month lease. Prospective tenants will complete application that includes credit & background checks.



-- NON-Smoking house.

-- Pets welcome - one time pet fee, $100 per pet

-- 1-1/2 story house offers a large bedroom & office or craft area upstairs w/open floor plan & large closet. Main floor features: second bedroom; bathroom w/2 sinks; kitchen; dining room area; living room w/sliding glass door opening to deck & backyard.

-- Unfinished lower level is open, providing good storage area, has large shelving built on wall/off floor and is where included washer/dryer are located.

-- Spacious yard that backs into an alley of a quiet neighborhood. One car attached garage w/opener. Large concrete parking area in front of house.



Tenant responsible for:

-- All utilities

-- Snow removal

-- Mowing grass, raking/bagging leaves

-- If have pets, proper/timely clean-up of all accidents inside and outside

-- Maintaining positive relationship w/neighbors

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17664

Property Id 17664



(RLNE5836622)