Apartment List
/
IA
/
dubuque
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:47 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Dubuque, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dubuque apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3339 Hillcrest
3339 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,500
Accessible and visible commercial space available in this multi-tenant building. Located in a high-traffic commercial area, this space is available immediately and will only require your cosmetic touches.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
923 Peru
923 Peru Rd, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,950
LOOKING FOR A NEW LOCATION FOR YOUR GROWING BUSINESS? Take a look at this fantastic value! Now available is this 7,000 square foot building with warehouse space and about 1,400 square feet of office.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3392 Hillcrest Suite 1A
3392 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,000
Commercial space for lease on the west end! Approx. 1030 SF main level space available with storage in the unfinished lower level. Utilities included.Great visibility and signage space. Tenant is responsible for any space improvements.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
998 Fremont
998 Fremont Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$950
Nice 880 sq ft office space in quality building in good location. Nicely finished with large office, kitchenette & bath. Good visibility. Off-street parking. Gross lease $950 month plus utilities. 2 year minimum.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
129 main
129 Main Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$900
Prime Main Street location. Centrally located in the heart of Dubuque. Here is a great affordable area to start your own business in the main street area of dubuque.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4029 Pennsylvania #3
4029 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,400
West end space available! Space is located in the lower level of the Remax building at the corner of the NW Arterial & Pennsylvania and has approximately 1400 SF with 4 office spaces and a reception area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5040 Wolff
5040 Wolff Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
3,000 sq. ft of prime retail/office space on the corner of Wolff and Radford Road next to Free Flight. High visibility location near Carver and Roosevelt schools...Kitchenette and bathrooms...priced at $3,000/month with tenant paying utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2340 Rockdale
2340 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,750
Commercial Space for lease 5,625 sf total, 2,700 sf walk in cooler/freezer, 2 offices and restroom. Easy on/Easy off located .15/mile from hwy 52, 61 and 151 south. 4 covered loading docks and 1 uncovered loading dock.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5030 Wolff
5030 Wolff Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,200
Great opportunity! 2,200 sq. ft. retail/office space. High traffic and high visibility with lots of parking. Next to Free Flight on Radford Rd. Kitchenette and bathrooms. $2,200 per month. Tenant pays utilities.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1075 Cedar Cross
1075 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
3,000 SF commercial space for lease on Cedar Cross Rd. Great location, high visibility, and good parking. Nicely finished space currently features offices, conference area, reception, kitchenette, and some warehouse space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Street
1365 Jackson
1365 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,300
Lease space includes approximately 3,500 square feet of main floor for $1,300 per month gross (tenant pays build out, utilities, owner pays water/trash, property taxes/insurance, maintenance of exterior, roof, HVAC) or 4,500 square feet of main

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral District
331 W 4th
331 West 4th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
Gorgeous 3,000 SF retail or office space for lease. Located in the desirable Cable Car Square District, loaded with character and historic charm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dubuque, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dubuque apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Dubuque Apartments with Parking
Dubuque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Platteville, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Wisconsin-Platteville