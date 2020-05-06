All apartments in Dubuque
900 Jackson

900 Jackson Street · (563) 580-7257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Millwork District

Price and availability

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to the heart of the Historic Millwork District, which offers a diverse range of amenities, offices, retail, eateries, and entertainment. The Schmid Innovation Center is now leasing a highly visible corner space for office or retail. Suite 108 offers 3,353 SF with hard wood floors, private offices, conference area, kitchenette, private restrooms, and a sizeable open area for possible cubicles. Direct access to major highways, walkable neighborhoods with close proximity to downtown businesses and Port of Dubuque complete this great location. Now is the time to make your move and join this thriving neighborhood. Rent is $10 PSF + MIT + Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Jackson have any available units?
900 Jackson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 900 Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
900 Jackson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Jackson pet-friendly?
No, 900 Jackson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 900 Jackson offer parking?
No, 900 Jackson does not offer parking.
Does 900 Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Jackson have a pool?
No, 900 Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 900 Jackson have accessible units?
No, 900 Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Jackson have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Jackson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Jackson have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Jackson does not have units with air conditioning.
