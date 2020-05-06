900 Jackson

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to the heart of the Historic Millwork District, which offers a diverse range of amenities, offices, retail, eateries, and entertainment. The Schmid Innovation Center is now leasing a highly visible corner space for office or retail. Suite 108 offers 3,353 SF with hard wood floors, private offices, conference area, kitchenette, private restrooms, and a sizeable open area for possible cubicles. Direct access to major highways, walkable neighborhoods with close proximity to downtown businesses and Port of Dubuque complete this great location. Now is the time to make your move and join this thriving neighborhood. Rent is $10 PSF + MIT + Utilities.