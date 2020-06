Amenities

This 817 SF untouched space is available for you to build-to-suit for your business. Join the thriving Millwork District! With walkable neighborhoods, food, retail and easy access to HWY 20, HWY 61, HWY 151, this is your opportunity to be part of a flourishing neighborhood! Tenant pays utilities. NOTE - photos of completed suite are Suite 1 - occupied suite for reference.