Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

633 Main

633 Main Street · (563) 580-7257
Location

633 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Downtown Dubuque

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 8,421 SF office for lease in the Town Clock District on Historic Main Street! This space has easy access with entrances from Main Street and from the Town Clock Plaza. It offers over a dozen offices, several with windows along Main Street, a reception area, waiting area, and conference space. Don't forget the great walkability to downtown parking, restaurants, and other local businesses. Come join this booming neighborhood! Floor Plans are available in the documents. Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Main have any available units?
633 Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 633 Main currently offering any rent specials?
633 Main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Main pet-friendly?
No, 633 Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 633 Main offer parking?
Yes, 633 Main does offer parking.
Does 633 Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Main have a pool?
No, 633 Main does not have a pool.
Does 633 Main have accessible units?
No, 633 Main does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 Main does not have units with air conditioning.
