Dubuque, IA
400 Ice Harbor
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

400 Ice Harbor

400 Ice Harbor Drive · (563) 580-7257
400 Ice Harbor Drive, Dubuque, IA 52001
Downtown Dubuque

Newer modern office space in the Port of Dubuque, designed to meet LEED Platinum Standards with State of the Art "Sustainable Technology". Wide open space allows for multiple build-out options with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Side Wall height is 18.9". On-Site parking with adjacent public parking ramp. Access to major highways and high visibility. 12,284 SF available for lease at $15.00 PSF NNN. Join MSA Professional Services, who currently leases 8,134 SF. Building can be leased with an Option to Purchase.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 41 spaces/unit.

Does 400 Ice Harbor have any available units?
400 Ice Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 400 Ice Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
400 Ice Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Ice Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 400 Ice Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 400 Ice Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 400 Ice Harbor does offer parking.
Does 400 Ice Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Ice Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Ice Harbor have a pool?
No, 400 Ice Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 400 Ice Harbor have accessible units?
No, 400 Ice Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Ice Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Ice Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Ice Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Ice Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
