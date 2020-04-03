400 Ice Harbor

Amenities

Newer modern office space in the Port of Dubuque, designed to meet LEED Platinum Standards with State of the Art "Sustainable Technology". Wide open space allows for multiple build-out options with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Side Wall height is 18.9". On-Site parking with adjacent public parking ramp. Access to major highways and high visibility. 12,284 SF available for lease at $15.00 PSF NNN. Join MSA Professional Services, who currently leases 8,134 SF. Building can be leased with an Option to Purchase.