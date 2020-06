Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator parking

Gorgeous 3,000 SF retail or office space for lease. Located in the desirable Cable Car Square District, loaded with character and historic charm. Some of the features of this great space include beautiful stained-glass windows, hardwood floors, off-street parking and an abundance of large windows providing natural light. Join this thriving neighborhood featuring boutiques, fine jewelry, baking shops, gift shops, offices, and the historic Fourth Street Elevator.