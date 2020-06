Amenities

Commercial Space for lease 5,625 sf total, 2,700 sf walk in cooler/freezer, 2 offices and restroom. Easy on/Easy off located .15/mile from hwy 52, 61 and 151 south. 4 covered loading docks and 1 uncovered loading dock. Room for 53' trailers to be loaded. 14 foot doors. Would work excellent as smaller distribution/transfer point for refrigerated services. Room for employee parking. 2 electric pallet jacks on site could be leased as well.