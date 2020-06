Amenities

This beautiful historic building is located in downtown Dubuque and was completely restored in 2008. Tenant 3 space is currently available for lease and offers 1,022 SF with three offices (all have windows), a reception area and a large break room/mulit-purpose room with kitchen. The building is ADA compliant and includes a large parking lot. Easy access to HWY 151 and HWY 61 and walking distance to public transportation make this the perfect location for your business. $8 PSF NNN. Tenant pays utilities. Floor Plan is available to view in photos or in documents.