1365 Jackson

Lease space includes approximately 3,500 square feet of main floor for $1,300 per month gross (tenant pays build out, utilities, owner pays water/trash, property taxes/insurance, maintenance of exterior, roof, HVAC) or 4,500 square feet of main floor at $1,500 per month gross (extra 1,000 sq ft is rented on month to month notice). Deposit is one month's rent. Former occupant was Sign Makers. Rental space includes office or retail areas with open warehouse area. Three phase electrical service. Many retail and office uses possible under C4 Downtown General Commercial Zoning District. Basement has approx 6' ceiling height, offices 12', and warehouse sloping from 12' to 14'. Warehouse has two overhead doors (one in 3,500 sq ft space and 2nd if take whole 4,500 sq ft), and 3-phase electrical service. 2 parking spaces included in rent, with street metered parking. Located within two blocks of Millwork Historic District. Tenant improvements are on your own, but the owner may consider adding cost of improvements to the monthly rent for a long term (5 year) tenant. Building is available for purchase, which includes three upper level apartments (two 1 bedroom units, and one 2 bedroom unit). Garage doors accessed from rear alley.