1365 Jackson
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

1365 Jackson

1365 Jackson Street · (563) 213-0398
Location

1365 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Washington Street

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease space includes approximately 3,500 square feet of main floor for $1,300 per month gross (tenant pays build out, utilities, owner pays water/trash, property taxes/insurance, maintenance of exterior, roof, HVAC) or 4,500 square feet of main floor at $1,500 per month gross (extra 1,000 sq ft is rented on month to month notice). Deposit is one month's rent. Former occupant was Sign Makers. Rental space includes office or retail areas with open warehouse area. Three phase electrical service. Many retail and office uses possible under C4 Downtown General Commercial Zoning District. Basement has approx 6' ceiling height, offices 12', and warehouse sloping from 12' to 14'. Warehouse has two overhead doors (one in 3,500 sq ft space and 2nd if take whole 4,500 sq ft), and 3-phase electrical service. 2 parking spaces included in rent, with street metered parking. Located within two blocks of Millwork Historic District. Tenant improvements are on your own, but the owner may consider adding cost of improvements to the monthly rent for a long term (5 year) tenant. Building is available for purchase, which includes three upper level apartments (two 1 bedroom units, and one 2 bedroom unit). Garage doors accessed from rear alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Jackson have any available units?
1365 Jackson has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1365 Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Jackson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Jackson pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Jackson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 1365 Jackson offer parking?
Yes, 1365 Jackson does offer parking.
Does 1365 Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Jackson have a pool?
No, 1365 Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Jackson have accessible units?
No, 1365 Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Jackson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Jackson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Jackson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1365 Jackson has units with air conditioning.
