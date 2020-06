Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Restaurateurs and entrepreneurs alike take notice of this small town opportunity to launch your new or expand your current independent or franchise business. Currently set up as a restaurant space, this building was constructed in 2010 in the heart of Cascade. Located at THE intersection, this location is ideal for traffic exposure and convenient to clients a customers. Nice front patio for extra dining, speakers throughout and the only restaurant in town with a drive through window. Affordable lease terms and newer restaurant equipment can be included in this offering.