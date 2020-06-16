All apartments in Asbury
Asbury, IA
5070 Asbury
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

5070 Asbury

5070 Asbury Road · (563) 599-7444
Location

5070 Asbury Road, Asbury, IA 52002

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
car charging
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
Impressive highly visible space for lease along Asbury Rd. in the city of Asbury. Beautiful new quality built building offers great space for lease for your business. There is a total of 4600 sq. ft. which easily breaks up into 3000 or 1600 sq ft. spaces. Total of 55 parking spots. C-1 zoning in Asbury offers many retail and office possibilities including restaurant, medical, retail, and more. Located at intersection with Radford Rd. Features 12-16 ft ceilings, large windows, bright spaces, and blank slate for you to work with. Features state of the art outside LED lighting that will attract attention to the building and your business! There will be a car charging station available in the parking lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 55 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Asbury have any available units?
5070 Asbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury, IA.
Is 5070 Asbury currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Asbury isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Asbury pet-friendly?
No, 5070 Asbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury.
Does 5070 Asbury offer parking?
Yes, 5070 Asbury does offer parking.
Does 5070 Asbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5070 Asbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Asbury have a pool?
No, 5070 Asbury does not have a pool.
Does 5070 Asbury have accessible units?
No, 5070 Asbury does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Asbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 5070 Asbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5070 Asbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 5070 Asbury does not have units with air conditioning.
