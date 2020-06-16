5070 Asbury

Amenities

Impressive highly visible space for lease along Asbury Rd. in the city of Asbury. Beautiful new quality built building offers great space for lease for your business. There is a total of 4600 sq. ft. which easily breaks up into 3000 or 1600 sq ft. spaces. Total of 55 parking spots. C-1 zoning in Asbury offers many retail and office possibilities including restaurant, medical, retail, and more. Located at intersection with Radford Rd. Features 12-16 ft ceilings, large windows, bright spaces, and blank slate for you to work with. Features state of the art outside LED lighting that will attract attention to the building and your business! There will be a car charging station available in the parking lot.