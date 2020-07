Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center car wash area clubhouse e-payments internet access media room playground

The Park at Northside welcomes you to our community, where your comfort and happiness come first. Recognized as a Middle Georgia Apartment Association Property of the Year, we pride ourselves on the proven ability to provide a quality living experience.



Located just minutes from I-75, Shoppes at River Crossing and Downtown Macon, The Park at Northside puts you within close reach of popular dining, entertainment hot spots, retail hubs, and local attractions.



No matter where you are in Macon, we are not far—so why not stop by today and find out why The Park at Northside is the ideal place for you to call home?