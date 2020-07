Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Sienna Square Apartments provides affordable apartment homes in Tallahassee, Florida. Our pet-friendly community offers two and three bedroom apartment homes just North of I-10 and minutes from downtown. With our location near Governor Square Mall and Mahan Village you will find that youre centrally located near shopping and dining options. Our affordable apartment homes offer full-size washer and dryers, patios or balconies, central heat and A/C, spacious floor plans and extra storage.