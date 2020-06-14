Apartment List
121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in River Ridge, FL

Finding an apartment in River Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
The Oaks at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
11012 Bentwood Court
11012 Bentwood Court, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1187 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
The Oaks at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
8010 Hathaway Drive
8010 Hathaway Drive, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1276 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7653 Pier Road
7653 Pier Road, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
3/2 Pier Road - Property Id: 256277 Nice clean and new interior paints, flooring, cabinets, sink, fridge, range, vanities, and medicine cabinets. House is on a double lots. House have brand new roof and low e windows.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12041 Environmental Dr #4
12041 Environmental Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12041 Environmental Dr #4 Available 06/15/20 Baywood Meadows: 2 Bed/2 Baths, plus Den/3rd Bedroom $1075/mo AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Available Now with Owner and Association Approvals.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Oaks Hills
1 Unit Available
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5691 Mercado Drive
5691 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
5691 Mercado Drive Available 07/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 off 1st month rent!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1216 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3649 Modesto St
3649 Modesto Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1022 sqft
Beautiful home located in Seven Springs/Michell school district. 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home features an open floor plan with tile floors throughout out and laminate in bedrooms, kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless-steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in River Ridge, FL

Finding an apartment in River Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

