Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill carport clubhouse dog park hot tub

Visit Scripps Landing today to fully grasp the beauty of this notable community. The central location of Scripps Ranch, along with its character and easy access to shopping, make it a prime destination. Built on 8 acres with beautiful greenbelts and mature landscaping, we offer the relaxed suburban feel with a city lifestyle. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans range from 600 to 950 square feet, offering convenient in-house washers/dryers and a large private patio/balcony that adds a welcoming natural light to the home. Our pledge to you is personal, responsive service that is honest and caring, along with a continuous investment into the community so our residents are proud to call Scripps Landing home



(RLNE2682274)